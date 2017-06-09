Inferno Ravages Apartment in Fajikunda

Goods and properties worth thousands of Dalasis were Thursday morning destroyed in an inferno that engulfed an apartment in Fajikunda in the Kanifing Muncipality.

Sources added that the inferno, which devastated a compound belonging to one Muhammed Tunkara, began at about 10 a.m.‎, sending shock waves and leaving many tenants in a condition of despair.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident consumed virtually almost all their belongings. Thought no live was lost.

Eyewitnesses further narrated the incident was as a result of the electricity spark from a pole numbered S.D.S. 1.13 erected around the former Hill Top Radio Station.

As the news of the inferno spread, neighbours poured in their numbers to help contain the inferno, but the unlimited supply of water makes rescue efforts little too late.

The personnel of The Gambia Fire Rescue Service were immediately dispatched to the scene to help put off the blazing fire.

Speaking to the Daily Observer, Fakebba Ceesay, one of the eyewitnesses, said when they realised the sparks at the said pole, they quickly reported the case to the Fajikunda NAWEC branch in the area as well as put the officers at Serekunda Fire Station on alert.

Alhaji Pa Ousman Fatty, the Ward Counselor of the area, who also witnessed the scene, said one of his cousin sisters, who recently changed the sum of D40,000.00 into CFA for her scheduled journey to Dakar on the day of the incident, all perished during the inferno.

Fatou Marena, a petty trader and one of the victims, said all her savings, she made from her petty business, all perished during the raging fire. For her she has lost an amount of D40,000.00 plus 44,000.00 CFA with other valuable documents.

Amie Camara; Abdoulie Jobe; Alhagie Loum; Musa Koita; Abdou Saine among other tenants, expressed similar sentiments.

They lamented how the incident has affected them, as they lost all their belongings during the incident.

The landlord, Muhammed Tunkara, who rushed to the scene met everything virtually burnt to ashes.

Tunkara, however, attributed the incident to erratic electricity supply that hits the country in recent times, saying the incident happened during daylight when most people switch on light or use other alternative.

Honorable Saikou Marong, the newly elected NAM for Latrikunda Sabiji, was at the scene to sympathise with the affected families.

by Tijan Manga