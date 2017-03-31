Inferno Ravages Busumbala Apartment

A three-bedroom apartment belonging to Darboe Kunda Family in Busumbala, in the West Coast Region was recently engulfed by a serious inferno, leaving the entire family devastated.



However, the cause of the fire is not yet known, but many believed it might be caused by an electrical spark. Sources further revealed that the fire started around 3:45pm in the afternoon.

Speaking to the Daily Observer, Jula Conteh, the woman in-charge of the said compound, said she was away when the fire started.

“I got a phone call that there’s a fire in my compound and I immediately rushed home only to found out that the three-bedroom apartment were already caught by the inferno, “she stated.

She said before she reached home she learnt that the personnel from The Gambia Fire and Rescue Services had put off the fire.

Samsideen Darboe, a tenant in the compound, said he had no clue with regard to the incident, as he was at work when he received phone call from his wife that the compound was on fire.

He described the incident as rather unfortunate in view of the fact that the three-bedroom apartments were badly affected by the inferno, as all the household items were burnt to ashes.

by Olimatou Coker