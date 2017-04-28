Inferno Wrecks Havoc in Abuko

A serious inferno on Tuesday afternoon has wrecked havoc in Abuko in the Kanifing Municipality, as it consumed an entire house belonging to one Fatou Fatty.

The inferno, for which the cause remained unknown, consumed a number of valuable household items. However, many attributed the incident to electrical spark.

Fatou Fatty, the landlady of the compound, who is a farmer by profession, said she lost some cash during the incident, even though she can’t remember the exact amount of the money.

According to her, the total amount of items destroyed could be more than one hundred and eighty thousands (180,000.00) dalasi.

Fatty, who is involved in petty business, expressed disbelief with the incident, pointing out that everything in her drawers were consumed by fire.

Sarjo Fatty, daughter to the landlady, said she had no clue as to how the fire started, as she and her mother were away at the time of the incident.

“We just came and found out that our house was consumed by inferno. All my belongings, except the one I was wearing, were destroyed by the fire and not even a single material was recovered”.

Kaddy Manjang, a tenant, said she first saw smoke coming out from her neighbour’s house.

“I then shouted and cried for help, and before our neighbours came to our aid, the fire has consumed all their belonging”.

The victims are now in desperate situation and are appealing for assistance from government departments, NGOs, philanthropists. Anyone willing to support can contact the family on the following numbers, 7070709 and 9033157.

by Olimatou Coker