Information Minister Assures Media Freedom

As the country commemorates World Press Freedom Day, the minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure has assured Gambian journalists that they would have press freedom in the New Gambia, adding that the government is going to operate completely different from what it used to be.



Demba Ali Jawo was speaking yesterday at the Ministry of Information, while receiving Position Paper on Freedom of Expression from The Gambia Press Union, as part of activities marking World Press Freedom Day.

This year’s celebration took a form of match past from Traffic Light in Kairaba Avenue to the Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure, carrying banners and chanting slogans reading; ‘What Do We Need, Press Freedom and When Now?’

The celebration which was on the theme; “Critical Minds for Critical Times” has gathered journalists from both print and electronic media across the country.

Minister Jawo assured journalists that his government would critically look and address the demands of The Gambia Press Union (GPU), adding that as far as their capacity is concern, they have heard the demands of journalists now which states “Freedom of the Press”.

“As far as this government is concerned, we can assure you that we will give you all the freedom that you need to do your work. We are going to level the playing field so that everybody together with stakeholders are going to be freed without any hindering or whatsoever,” he said.

The Information minister noted that it is going to be press freedom and everybody would be free to do their work, and all what would guide them is going to be the law, stressing that the law is in place and they expect everybody to abide by it.

He further assured that this government would allow journalists to do their work without any harassment or intimidation.

Saikou Jammeh, secretary general of The Gambia Press Union (GPU), while presenting the position paper on freedom of expression to the minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure (MOICI) said that this position paper represents the hopes and aspirations of journalists in The Gambia.

According to him, the GPU is a very enthusiastic group which is not guided by the fear of the past, but by the hopes and promises that the new government has view them, whiles expressing hope that The Gambia would be the beacon of light in term of democracy.

by Arfang M.S. Camara