Information Minister Hails Observer For its Impartiality in Reporting

The minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure, Demba Ali Jawo has commended the Daily Observer for its impartiality in reporting, despite the fact that there is a new dispensation of government.

Minister Jawo made this commendation yesterday during his courtesy call on the Management and Staff of the Observer Company, publisher of the Daily Observer Newspaper.

The visit was part of his familiarisation tour of media houses in the country.

Accompanied by his Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS) Malick Jones, the Minister upon arrival at the office, had a closed door meeting with the Management before he was taken on a conducted tour of the printing press of the Observer Company, where the management explained to him about the operation and some of the challenges they encounter with the machines at the printing press.

Adddressing the staff shortly after the end of his visit, Minister Jawo stated that the purposed of his visit is to tour all the Media houses, to know their constrains and challenges in order to look into them.

He pointed out that the Media has its challenges and the government as well has its own, thus he assured that government would look into some of the constrains, but that all cannot be solved at the same time.

Training, empowerment and capacity building for journalists, he went on, would continue to be his Ministry’s top priority, adding that Gambian journalists has a positive role to play in the development of the country.

Once the Truth and Reconciliation Commission is put in place, he added, journalists also have a role to play in informing the masses.

He indicated that once it comes in place, journalists would be trained on how to report on the proceedings of the commission. According to him, the reason of their training is to avoid negative reporting, citing the case of Rwanda whereas the negative reports of the media brings hatred which resulted to a genocide. That is why, he said, it is very important to train journalists once the Commision is setup.

He maintained that there is a need for continues training of journalists in the country, adding that as at now they already have lots of applications for Radio stations and even private Television for the first time.

Accoridng to him, once there is increase in the number of newspapers, radio and television stations, there will be a stiff competition and the advertisers will always look for the media that had attracts a lot of audiences and readership to place their advert.

For his part, DPS Malick Jones called on Journalists to become members of the Gambia Press Union in order to benefit from the trainings conducted by the union, while assuring that the Ministry would as well look into some of the constrains faced by the Gambian media.

Pa Modou Mbowe, Observer’s managing director, Momodou Saidy, the Editor-in-Chief and Mariatou Ngum, the deputy Editor-in-Chief, all thanked the Minister and his delegation for their visit and promised to work closely with the Information Ministry for the progress of the country.

by Momodou Faal