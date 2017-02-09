Interior Minister Intends to Rename GPF

The Minister of Interior Mai Ahmad Fatty has revealed his intention to rename the Gambia Police Force (GPF) to Gambia Police Services (GPS), so that it can be known that the Police is not only to enforce the forces but to serve the people.

He said they would review the Police Act, Prison Act and other pre-legislation Act that touches on the sovereignty of our individual and citizens, adding that if they talk about the new Gambia, they are talking about a new citizen with a new consciousness.

Minister Fatty was speaking on Wednesday at a local hotel in Kololi at the official opening of a 3-day trainers’ workshop on ‘Human Rights Protection in Law Enforcement’ for trainers at the Police Training School.

He added that human rights are at the centre of development, thus it is an integral component of security because it is the foundation of good governance. According to him, they cannot achieve peace or talk about development if it is not centred on the human individual and that’s why this training is absolutely essential.

The Minister of Interior explained that their responsibility and obligation is to serve their people, so that they can have a society that care for its citizens, rule of law and essential development. He went on to say that they are going to review reforms and expand with a view to make the forces attractive and improve community policing of which human right is at the centre.

For his part, Gaye Sowe, the executive director of the Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa (IHRDA) said the training could not have come at a better time than this when The Gambia is celebrating a rebirth, and transitioning into a fully democratic state with respect and regard for human rights and the rule of law.

The workshop, he added, is targeting trainers at the Police Training School and other senior police officers, thus it is their hope that these officers would disseminate the knowledge to the new recruits and other junior officers in the force.

The Executive Director of IHRDA added that the workshop is part of a project designed by IHRDA to improve the situation of human rights in the country by building the capacities of officers of The Gambia Police Forces.

Speaking on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police Training School Alhajie Mamour Jobe dwelled on the significance of the workshop, while urging the participants to make best use of the training.

He described the training as important as it would widen their knowledge on issues related to human rights with a view to enable the officers at the training school to be able to teach the recruit who are joining the forces on human rights.

by Momodou Jawo &

Modou Lamin Jammeh