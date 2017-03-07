Interior Minister Reportedly Caught on Camera Journalists React on Social Media

The Minister of the Interior Mai Ahmad Fatty was reportedly caught on Camera during a press conference held at the United Democratic Party’s (UDP) Manjai-kunda Bureau, saying “he is a PDOIS militant” in what many believed could be referred to Foroyaa reporter Kebba Jeffang.

Gambians, particularly media practitioners have weighed in over the comment said to have been made by the Interior Minister to Lawyer Ousainou Darboe at the event.

In a video circulated on social media, the Interior Minister Fatty could be heard whispering to the Foreign Affairs Minister that the journalist is a PDOIS militant.

Reacting to the video on Facebook, Sang Mendy of the GPU wrote “if this was in Europe, America or other parts of the world where people care about every little thing their leaders do, these leaders who called a rally in the name of a press conference would have been forced to resign or eat the humble pie and resign honourably for taking an angry crowd to a press conference and failing to control them.”

“I think as a leader, diffusing the tension was better than whispering those remarks before the cameras and recorders,” said Mr Mendy.

For her part, Halimatou Ceesay, a reporter with the Point Newspaper wrote “all of them are an accomplice so how can we ask Mai Ahmad Fatty to investigate this unjustly act when he is as guilty as the other two political leaders present there. If it were coalition supporters assaulting an opposition party, he would have ordered for the arrest of that party without any investigation. So we want the President to launch an independent investigation into this case and take all three political heads off the case. If they try anything funny, we will ask for their resignation”.

For her part, Meita Touray of the Daily Observer Newspaper strongly condemned the harassment and assault meted out to a colleague Journalist Kebba Jeffang. “I listen to the live broadcast of the press conference on Paradise FM and also watched the video of the incident online. I was wondering and the question that lingered on my mind is the fate of Gambian journalists in this new Gambia,” she added.

by Momodou Jawo