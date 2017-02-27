Interior Minister Says Police will be in Charge of Country’s Internal Security

The Minister of the Interior has told journalists at a press conference on Friday that the Police Intervention Unit from now on would be in charge of the country’s internal security and the soldiers would be confined to the Barracks where they would be rather needed and not in the streets.

The press conférence, held at Kerr Sering, was convened to give an update on the security situation in the country and matters of public concern. It attracted journalists from various media houses.

Mai Ahmad Fatty said they would rather want to have less dealing with the Army as the Military need to focus on other missions than dealing with internal security.

by Momodou Faal