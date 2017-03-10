Interior Minister Urges Gambians to Set Aside Political Grievances

The Minister of the Interior Mr. Mai Ahmad Fatty has urged Gambians not to let politics come between them.

The home affairs Minister made these remarks on Wednesday during his meeting with the elders of the West Coast Region as part of his national dialogue with communities.

The meeting that was held at the Governor’s office in Brikama was meant to assure communities that the new government is here to protect all Gambians.

He advised village and ward leaders to preach peace in the villages starting within their homes. He assured them that the Coalition Government is not here to exercise power but to work with the general public and develop the country.

Minister Fatty made it crystal clear that all tribes, races and religions are equal in the country, adding that the peace and tranquility in The Gambia cannot be maintained without a proper national security machinery. He pleaded with the Chiefs and Alkalolu especially those from the Fonis to comply with the new government in national development.

According to him, Allah selects a President through people and people should have faith in that which Allah does.

“As the Minister of the Interior mandated by the Head of State to work on matters ensuring the security of every Gambian, today is the beginning of a national dialogue to assure communities that feel uncomfortable that we will continue to protect every Gambian, whether you are pro or anti- government,” Fatty re-assured the gathering.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Yankuba Sonko applauded the Minister for the bold step taken to meet elders in the country meant for the maintenance of peace and stability. He urged the leaders of various villages to report anything suspicious or unfamiliar in their vicinity to the nearest police station for safety and also advised the youths to maintain the peace and tranquility of the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Chiefs, Alhagie Junkung Camara said that they have never disobeyed a President since the First Republic and that is how it would be in this new era. He assured that they are behind the coalition government since the day it came to power and would be till the day Allah decides that they step down because they believe in the doings of Allah.

The Vice Councilor of Brikama Area Council Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah-Saine shared some of the problems the opposition party (APRC) is facing in the community. According to her, she has been discriminated and assaulted in all ways but she kept ignoring. She urged the Government to continue the Civic Education programme that they commenced to maintain the peace.

by Binta Bah