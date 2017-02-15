Interior Minister’s Visit Exposed Dehumanise Conditions at Mile 2

Prisons are meant to serve as recreation and rebuilding centres for law offenders, but the visit by the new Interior Minister, Ahmed Mai Fatty to the country’s Mile 2 central Prison has exposed unhealthy and dehumanised living condition of inmates.

As part of visits to facilities under his ministry, Minister Fatty on Monday made a surprised visit to the Mile 2 Central Prison along the Banjul Highway, accompanied by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubacarr Tambedou together with officials of the Interior Ministry.

During his visit, prisoners emotionally and bitterly complained of the appalling situation at the prison as well as decried poor sanitary, sleeping and feeding conditions; while others complained of physical torture.

The tour availed the new minister the opportunity to hear directly from the inmates who in their emotional narrations revealed what they go through on daily basis. These narrations were beyond the imagination of the minister and his entourage.

Inmates at the prison now want swift action from President Adama Barrow’s government to change the unbearable nature of the prison.

Speaking to GRTS’s Essa Sowe after a conducted tour of the prison facilities, Minister Ahmed Mai Fatty expressed dissatisfaction over the situation and spoke of government’s commitment to change the Prison Service and it’s mode of operation.

He said the reforming of the Prison Service and detention centres are a key government priority.

“This visit is meant for me to properly assess the living condition of people under my custody (prisoners and detainees). We have to make sure that in the custody of these people who are entrusted to us through the judicial system, we comply with the law.”

Minister Fatty expressed with utmost dissatisfaction with the conditions he had found inmates at the central prison.

By Alieu Ceesay