Interior Ministry Urges Public to Disregard News on Communication Regulations

The Ministry of Interior has urged the general public to disregard a news item going on social media, alleging that the ministry will be enforcing a new Communications Regulation which will entail surveillance of calls and social media platforms by the Ministry.

“In as much as the safety, peace and security of citizens is our primary concern, we will not do anything tantamount to the invasion of the privacy of citizenry and an affront on the respect of the fundamental human rights of the citizenry,” the press release issued by the Interior Ministry outlined.

The press release reads:

The Ministry of Interior’s attention has been drawn to a news item making rounds on social media which is alleging that, the Ministry will be enforcing a new Communications Regulation which will entail surveillance of calls and social media platforms by the Ministry of Interior.

The Ministry wishes to emphatically state that there is no such new communication regulation and thus, call on the general public to disregard the news.

The Ministry wishes to assure the general public that, no one’s communication device, be it mobile hand device, Personal Computer etc. is connected to any system at the Ministry of the Interior.

In as much as the safety, peace and security of citizens is our primary concern, we will not do anything tantamount to the invasion of the privacy of citizenry and an affront on the respect of the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

The Ministry therefore, wish to state emphatically and unambiguously that, the news item is false and should be disregard by the general public.

The Ministry takes the opportunity to wish the general public a happy Easter celebrations.

Thank you