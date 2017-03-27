Is the Director of Press Up to Task?

Editorial

The private media’s ambition to travel with President Barrow on his nationwide tour goes down in flames after it’s been sidestepped by the director of press at the Office of the President.

The latest move to include only the State broadcaster in the tour, leaves mouths open and raises the question whether the said office is up to the task, demonstrating a perverse injustice.

This action also has validate claims that the Coalition government has no comprehensive plan for media empowerment as it initially claimed, or should we assume that we have a wrong person at the wrong position?.

For 22 years, The Gambia had earned bad reputation of its dealing with the mainstream media – something that we expect to be a thing of the past. It’s the duty of the director of press at the Office of the President to make it possible that the media works in smooth, conducive environment. Therefore, he/she should be somebody who knows and understand the current realities about the media in The Gambia.

To be democratic in governance, the media needs to play its role by holding public officers accountable. But this cannot be possible in an environment where the role of the media is obsessively underestimated; neither could it be possible in a country where authorities clearly manifest the supremacy of the state media over other private press as previously seen over the last 22 years.

Mrs. Bojang, whose job it is as director of press at the Office of the President, responsible for all media activities at State House, should serve as a reliable and ‘primary point of contact’ with not only inside, but the outside world.

This, in our journalistic experience must include development partners and Gambians abroad, mobilising and organising domestic and international engagements through communication towards the realisation of the development objectives of The Gambia as planned by The Gambia Government.

The Press Department at the Office of the President is mandated to enhance the security and international status of The Gambia, in line with the country’s strategic and fundamental national interests and values, as articulated in the country’s development blueprint.

The Gambia has earned an enviable reputation as one of the most peaceful and tolerant countries in Africa, and a haven for tourism and investment.

As far as the use of information is concerned to help the government achieve its development goals, the Press Department at the President’s office is doing little in that drive.

We expect that it utilise the power of communication effectively to achieve the country’s overall blueprint; effectively engage with stakeholders; and ensure that the world understand and appreciate what The Gambia does and value as a nation in the area of press.