ITC Capacitates GILMA Members

The International Trypanotolerance Centre (ITC) with funding from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Government of The Gambia through the NEMA project recently convened a three-day capacity building forum for members of The Gambia Indigenous Livestock Multipliers Association (GILMA). The event, which attracted participants from across the country, was held at the Rural Farmers Agricultural Training Centre in Jenoi, Lower River Region.

According to the organisers, the interface was meant to assess and prioritise the training needs of GILMA members with the goal of enhancing animal production, processing of livestock products through management and conservation of indigenous livestock in the country.

Giving an insight of the training, Dr Arss Secka of ITC, said the interface was also meant to exchange ideas with participants on matters regarding how to improve and enhance livestock production and productivity in The Gambia.

Dr Secka underscored importance of livestock sector especially to the lives and livelihoods of Gambians, saying the livestock sub-sector contributes 10% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

But despite the relevance of the sector, he went on, farmers in the country are still faced with challenges like limited animals to carter for the needs of the country, thus leading to the importation of livestock from other countries like Senegal and Mali especially during festivities.

“Our indigenous livestock produce milk and meat as well as generate income for our farmers but the manner in which the livestock sub-sector is manage leads to low yield and that can be overcome if the sector is properly managed. Therefore, there is need for this gathering to pave the way forward. We are here to bridge the gaps in the areas of animal breeding, production, conservation strategies, livestock management, housing of small ruminants and processing of livestock products among a host of others,”

The outcome of the meeting, he stated, would serve as the basics of the fundamental elements for a follow-up training which would address the identified and prioritised areas and that at end of the training a recommendation will be draft by the farmers.

Dr Secka thus thanked the Government of The Gambia and all stakeholders in the area for creating an enabling environment in the sector.

Alhagie Abu Nije, the Deputy Governor of the Lower River Region, commended ITC and partners for the initiative.

While describing the move as a step in the right direction, Njie equally challenged the participants to make the best use of the forum to enable them have better understanding on matters regarding livestock production in The Gambia.

by Salifu M. Touray in LRR