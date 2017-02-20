Jalambang Village Hit by Alkaloship Crises

The Community of Jalambang village in the West Coast Region (WCR) has expressed their displeasure of the decision taken by the Minister of Lands and Regional Government Hon. Lamin N. Dibba in appointing the former village alkalo Lamin Jatta commonly known as Mondo as their village head.

The angry villagers who walked into the Regional Government Ministry in Banjul urged the Minister to reverse his decision and reappoint the former alkalo Ebrima Bah, whose grandparents are the founders’ of Jalambang village.

“The era of imposing village alkalo is over,” said Ebrima Bah, a native of Jalambang village who was speaking to journalists at the Lands Ministry.

Therefore, he called on the government particularly the Minister of Local Government to reverse his decision before the situation goes out of hand or let the government allow them to vote for their choice.

He opined that the action of the minister in dismissing Alkalo Ebrima Bah is unacceptable, noting that there are lots of dubious activities that the current alkalo is involved in and his administration is not transparent.

“You can see the number of people here today, this clearly shows that we are not in support of the current Alkalo. We are now enjoying a new democracy, so we want the minister to know that the era of imposing an alkalo is over”.

For his part, the former village alkalo Ebrima Bah disclosed that his grandfather who was the head of the village for 36 years founded the village and when he passed away, his father became the successor.

“I received a dismissal letter from the deputy Governor of WCR. So I went back to the community and informed them about the development. But the Jalambang community said they don’t want Lamin Jatta as their alkalo and he (Lamin) will not head them,” the former Jalambang alkali disclosed.

Bubacarr Cham and Isatou Jobe both from Jalambang village called on the Local Government minister to reverse his decision and reappoint Ebrima Bah as the village alkali who is the people’s choice.

by Momodou Jawo