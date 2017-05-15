Jarra Soma Demands 24Hrs Power Supply

The community of Jarra Soma has called on President Barrow’s government to consider the electricity system of the area and provide them with 24 hours power supply.

This concern was recently raised during an interview with the Daily Observer in Soma.

Amadou Jallow, a native of Jarra, commended the new government for showing signs of development, but was quick to note that it should improve the electrical system of the area by providing them with 24 hours electricity supply. “We expect the new government to portray differences and bring more projects to the rural area. The electricity supply here is not enough and we feel it’s high time to graduate from this level to another,” he said.

According to Sarjo Manneh, a business woman and also a native of Jarra Soma, with 24 hours electricity supply, businesses would rapidly grow and that would enable Jarra Soma to be more advanced and developed. “We want to see shops operating 24 hours but that cannot happen without enough power supply. I am optimistic that the government of the day will put the issue into consideration,” he expressed.

Buba Sosseh, a resident of Jarra Soma, described the town as a very busy place. “The importance of Jarra Soma having 24 hours electricity supply cannot be over emphasized. I call on the new government to focus on this matter, for that will enable the town to achieve some of its targets,” he affirmed.

He thanked President Barrow and his new government for their good intention for this country, whilst encouraging them to keep up the great work.

by Modou Lamin Jammeh

in Jarra Soma