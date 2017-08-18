JICA Meets Stakeholders in WCR

Officials from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Dakar Office recently met with the governor of West Coast Region and Technical Advisory Committees (TAC) in the region to reflect on the impact of JICA-funded rural water supply phase III, which phased out in 2012.

Speaking to the Daily Observer shortly after the meeting, JICA programme officer-in-charge of Gambia, Maguette Begane Ndour explained that the meeting was meant to discuss with Gambian authorities on the request for JICA support for rural water supply phase IV.

The governor of West Coast Region Hon. Ebrima Mballow underscored the need for portable safe drinking water for a good number of rural settlements.

He lamented that acute water shortage is a problem in the region especially in the peri-urban settlements most of which falls within his region.

On his part, Alhgie Jabbi, the officer in charge of Rural Water Supply at the Department of Water Resources, who accompanied the team, expressed delight over the discussions held with the regional authorities.

The project, he went on, is under the direction and guidance of the Ministry of Fisheries, Water Resources, who is also responsible for National Assembly Matters.

The chief executive officer of Brikama Area Council, Mam Sait Jallow outlined his council’s contribution in ensuring sustainability of the project through ward councilors and water committee.

“Beneficiary communities need to generate income that will help them repair any damage and I commend the Department of Water Resources for the training on water and sanitation.” he added.

by Saffiatou Colley