JJB Foundation Gives to Island’s Central Mosque

Janjanbureh Foundation recently donated a public address (PA) system and a carpet to the central mosque of Janjanbureh in the Central River Region.

The presentation ceremony was graced by the imam, elders and youths of the said community.

Speaking to the Daily Observer, Hamidou Dem, the imam of Janjanbureh central mosque, commended the efforts of the foundation, describing the support as timely and worthy of emulation.

“This shows that the people of Janjanbureh, especially those abroad have not forgotten their town and giving back to your community is always a blessing”, he said.

Dem thus encouraged the foundation to continue with the good job, noting that they should not hesitate to seek for their advice as elders of the community when needed.

He prayed that Allah continue to bless the foundation and the people running it.

Saidou Jallow, a mosque committee member, lauded the foundation for its timely support. “The foundation has done what is expected of it and I’m optimistic that the foundation will bring more support to the town”, he said.

Jallow called on others to emulate JJB Foundation by supporting the Central Mosque of Janjanbureh and the community at large.

“I thank the foundation for this laudable gesture and I encourage them to keep up the momentum”, he noted.

Ahmed Hydara, project manager of JJB Foundation, stated that the foundation is committed to supporting the people of Janjanbureh. “Many proposals were sent to the foundation, which the members have scrutinized and voted via social media”, he explained.

He continued, “As project manager, my task is to implement any job that is to be carried out by the foundation and so far, things are going perfectly as planned”, he said.

Hydara thanked the members of the foundation for the proactive support they have been rendering towards the development of island town.

