JOFI Preparatory School Foundation Stone Laid

A foundation stone for a new school complex called JOFI Preparatory school was laid recently at a ceremony held in Manjai Kunda.

Joseph and Fiona (JOFI) foundation, is a non-governmental foundation in Manjai Kunda that is aimed at providing quality educational foundation to poor and needy children at no cost.

Established in 2009 by co-founders Mr and Mrs Joseph Kajue and Julie Maio, the school all this while was using a rented compound.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fatou Mass Jobe-Njie, a board member of the JOFI preparatory school, applauded their sponsors and New Apostolic Church, who donated a cash amount of D1, 000,000 and Linda Crook, the owner of Luigi’s Complex, who also donated an amount of D530, 000 towards the school project.

She noted that JOFI would provide the most vital education services to those needy students of Manjai Kunda and beyond, saying students would be given a high quality pre-school, followed by an effective academic primary school to harness the potential of the students.

For his part, Apostle Lindeman on behalf of the New Apostolic Church, described education as the key to responsible tourism; and this according to him, needs to start with young children as soon as they enter school.

“Every child is entitled to education despite his/her background, which is why we are investing our time to help the JOFI school project so as to help the most needy children.” he said.

John M. Tijan Kabba, the headmaster of JOFI Preparatory School, underscored the importance of education, positing that in order to develop a nation, one must invest in education. This, he believes, would go a long way in developing a country and its citizenry.

He expressed optimism that the relationship between his school and their donors would steadily move from strength to strength for the benefit of Gambian Children especially those in Manjai Kunda.

by Binta Bah