Journalists Task Gov’t. to Appoint Press Officers in Embassies, Ministries

As part of the recommendations made at the recently concluded National Stakeholders Forum on Justice and Human Rights, Gambian journalists have proposed to government as part of the media law reforms, to appoint press officers at all ministries and embassies in fulfillment of their promised to press freedom and access to information.

Our reporter Meita Touray has spoken to some journalists in the country about the issue who expressed their concerns and support to the idea.

Talibeh Hydara, Editor at the Standard Newspaper:

The last government starved the media of information and one of the ways this happened is having no press officers in ministries so that only ministers would be responsible for divulging information to the press and we all know they don’t talk.

The new government promised, aside from the much needed media freedom, a free flow of information. This means journalists will have information from government offices whenever we need it but that’s not happening. Only a few ministries have press officers who don’t even say anything. What we badly need is the government to establish a press office in every ministry and government departments.

The impact of this will be significant because we wouldn’t have to be writing letters to ministries just to get a few lines. They don’t even respond to these letters.

So overall, it’s going to make our work easy and that cordial relationship will be built between the media and the government so that they don’t see us as enemies.

Sanna Camara, media consultant: It will enhance access to information by journalists and the population alike. Through establishing those focal persons, the burden of dealing with the press by the head of departments will be shouldered by the press officers.

If focal persons are tasked with the responsibility of making information available to the media and the public from their departments this will ensure information available for all. It will increase transparency in the departments business, manifest openness hence the director will not have an excuse in denying the public the information or saying he did not have clearance to speak to the media. Although these will fall on the shoulders of the press officers and will be backed by government policies, and this will positively impact the work of the press in the country, there would be greater openness and free flow of information from duty bearers and policy makers to the public. It will also enhance good governance and ensure public participation in governance.

There is an urgent need for these press officers or offices to be established by the new government. The relationship with the government and the governs will be greatly improved through these communication officers. The population will not feel left out in the government; this is good in democracy and active citizen participation.

Mariatou Ngum, deputy editor-in-chief of the Daily Observer:

As the New Gambia becomes the talk of the moment; the reformation of the media should also be extended to the appointment of press attaché and press officers in various embassies and institutions stretched across this country and beyond.

The Barrow government should look into this issue as it works in other countries, where embassies or government institutions are having press attaché/officers unlike the Gambian embassies or institutions where such is not happening.

The appointment of press attaché in embassies help to inform government on activities happening in the countries where The Gambia is having an embassy by reporting events happening both in and outside the embassy and report it back home to the local media.

Therefore, the appeal is to the Coalition government especially the Ministry of Communication to take up this matter with President Barrow to put it into consideration by appointing press officers or attaché in all the government institutions, Ministries and embassies.

Saikou Ceesay, communication officer at the Ministry of

Foreign Affairs:

There was massive anti-government campaign in the past two decades that dents the image of the cloth we wear as a nation. And information was closely- guarded in the administration. We now have a new government committed to transparency and accountability. And it is obvious that at this age, Gambia’s interest can hardly be secured in the globalised world without utilising the power of communication in key ministries and some mission abroad.

The work of press officers in government can shape perception and positively change behaviour towards that ministry. It brings government closer to the people, which is crucial in any democracy.

Lamin Jahateh, News Editor:

It is high time that the government creates avenues for responsible, reliable and accurate flow of information from the ministries to the public and this could only be better done with the appointment of press officers through whom journalists and other interested parties could access information.

From research, The Gambia is among the few, if not the only country in Africa where government ministries and even embassies abroad don’t have press officers. This new government should break itself out of that kind of isolation by streamlining communication and the inclusion of press officers within its set up.

As a journalist, sometimes I browse through the websites of our ministries and other relevant public institutions with the intent of accessing some information but only to realise that virtually almost nothing can be found there or only age-old information. This is because there is no press officer, no one in charge of their communication. I am not sure this new government wants that trend to continue in the face of an Information Age.

So I hope the comprehensive media reforms that the president always talks about would include the appointment of press officers not only at ministries but also Gambian embassies outside.

Sometimes the ministers make themselves inaccessible to the media at a time they are needed most to verify certain information but when there is a press officer at the ministries they would easily be accessible for comment or verification and would help in stopping the spread of rumours.

Saikou Jammeh, secretary general of The Gambia Press Union:

We have engaged this current government on the need to appoint information officers in all levels of government, including ministries, embassies and agencies. The security sector has done quite well in this respect. Indeed the government has expressed willingness to appoint public information officers.

In that regard, we have in collaboration with the Ministry of Information to set up a media expert group that is currently developing a comprehensive media sector reforms framework for The Gambia. This process will zoom in on, and address issues such as appointment, training and empowerment of public information officers. We may also look into providing a comprehensive communication strategy for the government.

There’s increased demand on public information. It is a fundamental right of citizens in a well-functioning democracy to know what public officials are doing.

Establishing structures and policies geared toward enhancing access to public information is crucial. All indications that more than anything else, the Barrow government needs to communicate to and with the people.