Judiciary Introduces Newly Appointed Judges

The Judiciary of The Gambia headed by Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow on Monday held a ceremony at the judicial complex in Banjul to introduce the 6 newly appointed justices of the superior courts.

The ceremony brought together members of the private and public bar, members of the bench, law students among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, CJ Jallow remarked that the appointments of the new judges are tremendously appreciated by all and sundry especially the president of the republic and it also serves as an encouragement that more members of the bar are coming forward to take places on the judicature.

He went on to stress that; “capacity continues to be a challenge; we are very much under capacity despite the numbers that have been sworn in today, the more serious challenge continues to be in the high court were we are very much below capacity. I do hope and look forward to more members of the bar coming forward to take up places as judges of the high court.”

In presenting the new judges, 4 judges of the Supreme Court and 2 judges of the Court of Appeal, CJ Jallow said all of them have had distinguish legal careers at home and abroad and their appointments would bring the much added value to the work within the legal system of the country.

He said Justice Nicholas Colin Browne-Marke from Sierra Leone has served as a judge at the High Court of Sierra Leone, as justice of the Court of Appeal and is currently the deputy chief justice and a justice of the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone. While Justice Cherno Sulayman Jallow had served at the AG’s Chambers in The Gambia as a state counsel, legal drafts man, and chief parliamentary counsel and after that he went on and served as the attorney general of the British Virgin Island for 8 years.

CJ continued that Justice Mary Mamyassin Sey is the first Gambia High Court judge and the first female to the high court. She went on to serve in equal distinction in other jurisdictions such as in Sierra Leone, Swaziland and latter in Vanuatu.

According to CJ, both Justice Jallow and Justice Sey have made tremendous sacrifices to come back and add their own contribution to the work of the Gambian Judiciary.

He further outlined that Justice Abubacarr Datti Yahaya also served in The Gambia as a High Court judge and rose to the court of appeal ultimately becoming its president and when he returned home to Nigeria, he is now serving in the Federal Court of Appeal as a justice of appeal. He worked here with distinction and left many precedents which they can follow.

On the court of appeal, CJ disclosed that the judiciary is very pleased to have Justice Omar M.M. Njie on this side of the system, as he was a member of the private bar and had a distinguish legal practice for solidly more than a quart century, and for him to move from the bar and join the judiciary is a tremendous act of sacrifice. And Justice Naceesay Sallah Wadda served as a law officer in the AG’s Chambers to the level of becoming a director of public prosecution (DPP), she served as a high court judge then to the court of appeal for a number of years.

On the other hand, Mr. Cherno Marena, the solicitor general who deputised the attorney general and minister of Justice, said the appointment of Hassan B. Jallow as the chief justice of the Gambia Justice marked a new dawn for the respect for the rule of law, a new dawn for the independence of the judiciary and that has been reaffirmed with the appointment of these 6 new justices.

He stated that the success of any legal system depends on the investment that is put into the legal system. He added that the bedrock of any legal system is the human capacity, the human resources of the system and that the Ministry of Justice is very much committed to investing in this capacity. “We pledge our allegiance and our firm adherence to the rule of law and for that reason we will make sure that all the resources that are necessary to attract the very finest brains in our country will come on board in other for us to be able to have a judiciary that we are all proud of.”

Ms. Yassin Senghore, delivering a statement on behalf of the president of The Gambia Bar Association, said the judiciary is at the centre of governance in the country and that they have had the cry of their people for justice, which according to her, is a cranium call, which both the bench and the bar must respond to positively, honestly and with commitment.

She finally pledged that as officers of the court, they would endeavour to support them to facilitate their work.

The new judges were also given platform to speak which they all did and accordingly expressed commitment to the service of delivering justice in the country.

by Fatou Sowe