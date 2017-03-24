Justice Ministry Faults The Interior For Not Consulting Them on NIA 9 Case

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice Aboubacarr M. Tambedou has revealed that his ministry has requested the police to conduct a more thorough investigation into the case of the nine former officials of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).



“It is rather unfortunate that the Ministry of Justice was not consulted by the Ministry of Interior or the police before any action was taken in this case, especially in view of the fact that the Justice Ministry was going to be ultimately responsible for the case when it is presented before our courts,” he said.

He was speaking yesterday at a press conference held at his office meant to disclose the activities of his ministry. The AG however, was quick to put on record that this request is not in any way a reflection of the work of the police. He stated further that the police have come under a lot of pressure to conduct a complex investigation within a very short time.

He indicated that this is why they must always endeavour to investigate before arrest rather than arrest and then investigate, adding that criminal investigation must never be rushed. He went on to state that investigations requires careful planning, strategizing and would often involve specialized investigation techniques which may not be readily available in the country.

He said, “We must recognise that we are now operating under a new and different judicial climate and that our judiciary will be expected to assert their judicial independence and will vigorously scrutinize every piece of evidence presented by the prosecution as required in any normal criminal proceeding. That is why we must also adhere to due process.”

According to him, the priority of his ministry at the moment is to rebuild the justice system of the country and strengthen the capacity of the ministry in this process. “We must have the necessary legal processes and mechanisms in place to ensure not only prosecutions in the short term but also safeguarding the fair trial rights of the accused so that Gambians in this country are safe.”

He outlined that his ministry must be in state of full preparedness to handle the demands of the country’s justice system in all respects, and that his ministry did not need to be put in this position with the case of the NIA 9 at the moment in time.

Minister Tambedou assured that his ministry takes very seriously the case of the unfortunate death in custody of Solo Sandeng and all other similar unfortunate incidents over the past 22 years of the former government and that is why they must adopt a comprehensive and holistic approach to addressing these justice related challenges rather than approaching it piecemeal.

by Fatou Sowe