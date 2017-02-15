Kairaba Beach Hotel Receives Award

Kairaba Beach Hotel has won another accolade recently being recognised amongst the best hotels in Destination Gambia. The hotel received a Recognition of Excellence award from the Hotels Combined, making it one of the first hotels in The Gambia to receive such an award from Hotels Combined.

According to a press release, Hotels Combined is an Austrialian-based hotel meta-search company that started an extensive survey covering different types of accommodations within The Gambia. Their survey is based on gathering data from millions of guest reviews, and translating them to an official Recognition of Excellence.

Being one of the first hotels that recently received this recognition in Destination Gambia, MedhatFath Allah, the property general manager, expressed delight on the award.

“We are honoured to receive this accolade, Team Kairaba strives endlessly to ensure that each and every one of our guest takes back a huge slice of that legendary ‘Kairaba Experience.”he added.

Brendon McQueen, Co-founder noted that Hotels Combined Recognition of Excellence is not a ranking list, but a group of outstanding accommodations chosen based on a strict set of criteria.

McQueen noted that in order to be considered, at the time of judging, properties must meet criteria as winner is rated 8.0/10 or over with a minimum of 75 customer reviews certified by Hotels Combined; not detecting any major customer service problems, nor recurring or unresolved issues.

Also taking into great consideration is the effective communication of the staff, demonstrating their commitment in providing quick response and assistance.

However, Alberto Castellucchio, Marketing Manager of Hotels Combined Gambia, affirmed their happiness in working with the best hotels in The Gambia and the Kairaba Beach Hotel is certainly among them.

He said what is different about the Recognition of Excellence is the way information is gathered and analysed. This, he added, “all depends on the guest and his or her experience with that particular accommodation.”

He continued; “With Hotels Combined 30 million people are finding the best deals available on-line every month. With this award, we’d like to make it even easier for every traveller to identify the best hotel for customer service and therefore the best value for their money”.

However, Kairaba Beach Hotel boasts a high satisfaction rating among guests and travel industry experts, receiving 831 reviews for an impressive rating of 8.5 out of 10”.

By Yunus S Saliu