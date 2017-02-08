KCFF End FGM Awareness Training Underway

Kids Come First Foundation (KCFF), a community-based organisation recently launched its 6-month End FGM school-based awareness training for 20 students at Marie Bennette Skill Training Centre.

The campaign also attracted members of the Youth Platform for Change with support from The Girl Generation. KCFF has the primary objective of supporting and empowering marginalised or abandoned children irrespective of their tribe, colour, religious belief and gender etc.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Bakary Seedy Dampha said the objective of the project is to increase awareness among students on the negative consequences of FGM, so as to be able to speak up against the menace through social change communication and other means to amplify voices for effective and efficient coordination.

The project, he went on, is expected to train 60 students within its catchment areas of Sinchu Baliya Upper Basic and Rose Kali Senior Secondary Schools.

Bakary Kujabie, a trained medical nurse at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and Oustass Papa Jasseh, an anti-FGM Islamic scholar, expressed similar sentiments.

The duo shared with the participants the health implications and consequences of FGM and the religious misconceptions associated with it, noting that FGM is another cause of cervical cancer and other infections.

“Clitoris helps in child birth as it can stretch. But after one undergoing the practise it becomes a scar and cannot stretch and this causes complications. School-based awareness training is a very effective means to halt the trend in a generation because when people become aware and oriented, they make informed choices. We need to equip young people, particularly the school children for them to speak up, as no country can develop without its young people”.

Musu Bakoto Sawo, programme officer of The Girl Generation, said TGG is a global campaign that supports the Africa-led movement to end FGM.

The campaign, she added, amplifies the issue on the international stage and brings attention to inspirational stories of change from some of the most affected countries in Africa including The Gambia.

She pointed out that TGG accelerates the worldwide movement to end FGM by galvanising actions, supporting campaigns across Africa and pushing for more resources to end the practisethrough effective use of social change communications.

“TGG provides a positive identity under which the global movement can rally with a common platform for ideas that together we can end FGM,” she stated.

She thus applauded KCFF for their foresight and for being one of the committed organisations within the network.

She revealed that grassroots organisations are encouraged to apply for TGG grant programme which seeks to support organisations struggling with funding opportunity.

by Fatoumatta K Saidykhan