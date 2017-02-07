Keep On Moving APRC

To be defeated at the poll or in any form of game is always not the end and shall never be so, instead such should serve as lessons, stock taking moment for verification of strengths and weakness preparing to emerge victorious in the next battle with more determined minds and efforts, that were preferably not placed at your disposals

Formation and announcement of an interim committee set up by the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC) party have confirmed the above statement, as it shows the level of commitment, foresight and zeal to keep the spirit of the party even more higher than ever before, despite defeat at the December 1st 2016, polls held in the country conducted by the Independent Electoral Commission

The decision as pointed out in press statement from the party’s Bureau, is meant to keep the party as one of the greatest parties in the history of the Gambian politics and to also continue active participation in the political and democratic dispensation of the country

Really this is a great move taken by the party supporters and loyalist as it assures all Gambians and none that they have the chance of coming back to the seat of governance once again with more experience and renewed sense of direction in moving the Gambia where it ought to be for the benefit of all Gambians and humanity at large

The world of politics is as decent as any other major professions in the world, though its’ fate depends on the type of persons involved and how they play the game, but its professional and ethical standards remain the same as others and such is the type of professionalism, ethical behaviour and qualities exhibited by those behind the formation of interim committee for the APRC Party

We commend them for the bravery and commitment to the cause and living the dreams of their party leader ex-president Jammeh, who is on record promising to remain active stakeholder in Gambian politics.