Khadija Foundation Extends Magnanimity to Sukuta Orphanage

Khadija Foundation Centre, one of the leading international philanthropist foundations based in the United Kingdom over the weekend presented food items to Muhammad Orphanage Center in Sukuta.

The items donated through the regional director of Khadija Foundation Center in The Gambia, Muhammad F. Jabbi, include: 100 bags of 50kg rice, 22 gallons of 20kg cooking oil, 10 gallon peanut butter, 5 cartons of tomatoes paste and a cash amount of D60, 000.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ismalia Beyai, Imam of Sukuta commended the donors for what he described as ‘timely’, affirming that the foundation is always in the forefront in supporting needy and vulnerable people in the society.

The renowned imam urged members of the foundation to continue with the good work they are doing for humanity, saying it is only Allah the Almighty who can reward them for their gesture.

He equally hailed the foundation in the transparent nature it gives its support to needy communities like the Sukuta Orphanage Center.

Presenting the items, Muhammed Jabbi alias ‘Master’, the regional director of Khadija Center Foundation The Gambia, said the organization is responsible for the running of Mohammed Orphanage Center in Sukuta.

He recalled that the centre was established some three years ago, and that it has a current population of 72 children, adding that the centre also has both morning and afternoon shifts, including both boys and girls.

According to him, these children are there to memorize the Quran.

He disclosed that as the regional director of the Foundation based in The Gambia, he is also responsible for Senegal and other countries in West Africa.

He described the gesture as a move in the right direction, adding that his foundation attaches great importance to supporting humanity.

He commended people behind the gesture, such as Mr. Fiesal Sherman, chairman of Khadjia Centre Foundation in the U.K.