Kiang-Badibou Association Donates to EFSTH Mortuary

As part of their effort to complement government’s efforts, Kiang-Badibou Association, a youth association last Thursday donated 30 plastic chairs to the mortuary at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul.

The presentation, which was held at the hospital mortuary ground in Banjul, was aimed at supporting the mortuary to provide conducive atmosphere for the families of the deceased in the mortuary.

Formed and registered in July 2014, the Kiang-Badibou Association was designed to assist local communities as well as schools and school-going children. The association over the years supported number of institutions including- Tanka-Tanka Psychiatric Hospital, Kiang Bateling and Jataba Lower Basic Schools, where they donated valuable items such as detergence, soaps, second hand clothes as well as stationeries amongst others.

Speaking at the presentation, Momodou Lamin Jammeh, the public relations officer of EFSTH, expressed delights, saying he is really touched by the association’s generosity.

According to him, looking at the composition of the association, which comprises mainly young people, they could have used the money for other purpose, but decided to extend support to the hospital.

Lamin Marong, chairman of the association, emphasised that the association was formed to interact and establish good relationship between the communities of Badibou and Kiang, saying their main objective is to give support to the society that they are living.

He acknowledged the fact that government alone cannot do it all, thus the need for partnership.

“We as youth of the generation deemed it necessary to complement the efforts of government in the community,” he added.

Momodou Camara, Secretary General of the association, said the association started in July 2014, after it was first created on Facebook by one of their members from Kiang.

“The page was named as the ‘Badibou-Kiang Joking Relationship’. We now decided to extend our benevolence to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital”.

Ebrima Hydara, the public relations officer of the association, noted that the idea was conceived by members, after observing the plight of families and relatives of deceased with regards to sitting arrangements at the mortuary.

By Fatou Trawally