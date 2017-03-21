KMRCB Holds 14th Branch Presentation

Kanifing Municipality Red Cross (KMRCB), a branch under The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) last Saturday held its 14th branch presentation at the Old Jeshwang Primary School.

KMRCB is one of the strongest branches in The Gambia with a volunteer base of about 10,000 and 56 registered links in both schools and communities within the Kanifing Municipality.

This year’s event held on the theme; “Red Cross Everywhere for everyone”, was designed to give account of the branch activities over the past year and also present award to its parents and deserving volunteers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fatou Gai the Acting Secretary General of GRCS, said Red Cross volunteers are involved in many humanitarian activities geared towards reducing the suffering of the more vulnerable wherever they may be found.

“They are always in the forefront in supporting and protecting the dignity of their communities. They also provide first aid coverage in public gatherings, sensitisation on basic health and personal hygiene, disease prevention and control as well as serve as community surveillance in risky and difficult situations,” she added.

She noted that they are all know in the task of protecting human dignity and achieving nobel goals such as eradicating poverty and hunger, intolerance and discrimination, and other threats to human dignity would be impossible without the energy and dedication of volunteers.

Red Cross volunteers, she went on, are committed volunteers whose task goes beyond merely protecting human dignity. “I can think of no better way to do so than through volunteering. Volunteers play a vital role in transforming the society into a better place to live,” she said.

According to her, Red Cross volunteers from vulnerable communities’ offer care and support, adding that they also inspire others through their dedication. “It confirms once more that vulnerable people are never just “victims” they have so much to offer in our effort to promote human dignity. It also offers a means for people to show that their value and to reaffirm that they have an important place in society,” she stated.

Mustapha Bittaye, the branch chairman, read the yearly activity report, stating that in 2016 the branch implemented in the beneficiary communities an Ebola project called Bencom, which was funded by the European Union through IFRC and the Spanish Red Cross.

“It was a project geared towards Ebola preparedness and preventions. It also focuse on awareness creation on prevalence of Ebola and other diseases within our communications,”he stated.

Bittaye highlighted some of the activities organised by the KMRCB which includes, TOT training on dissemination held at Basse and training camp on migration among a host of others.



by Fatoumatta K Saidykhan