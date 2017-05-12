Kwinella Inaugurates Over D1M Water Project

The community of Kwinella Nyakunda in Kiang Central on Monday inaugurated a new water project worth over one Million Dalasis, thanks to the intervention of a Turkey-based charity, Sen De Gel in partnership with the Mansakonko Area Council.

The inauguration attracted officials from both Sen De Gel and Mansakonko Area Council.

The project, is designed to rehabilitate the community’s old borehole and also includes the installation of several solar panels alongside 33 taps.

In his inaugural address, Ibrahim Betil, the chairman of Sen De Gel, gave a brief background of the Turkey-based charity, saying the charity established in the Republic of Turkey, is here to support people and communities in the Sub-Sahara countries including The Gambia.;

According to him, they choose The Gambia as the first country to kick start this humanitarian project, even though the project stretches across a number of Sub-Saharan African countries.

With the support from the people of Turkey, Betil maintained that the humanitarian organisation is committed to fighting poverty with a particular focus on the third world countries.

“The charity, according to him, was established with the sole aims of providing funds for community-led initiatives and development projects like the rehabilitation of boreholes like this one I am handing over today to the community of Kwinella,” he said.

He called on the beneficiaries to take ownership of the project, further assuring that his organisation would continue to collaborate with institutions and development partners to work towards making life better for the people of The Gambia.

Fabakary Sanneh, the chairman of Mansakonko Area Council, acknowledged that the water project is among series of the charity’s intervention in their quest to bring about robust development to the doorsteps of Gambians.

Sanneh indicated that the charity has over the years initiated and funded many development projects such as; the provision of eight milling machines to women groups, funded 22 water projects in various communities, established an animal husbandry projects and solar refrigeration projects, among a host of others.

He urged the beneficiary community to establish a village committee that would oversee the daily operations of the project in the event of breakdown.

He saluted the donors for partnering with his council to initiate this laudable project in the region, further challenging tax payers to come forward and settle their arrears with the council so as to administer meaningful projects in the region.

Demba Sanyang, the chief of Kiang Central District, commended the donors for the gesture, which he described as timely.

Lang Manjang Sulu, the alkalo of Kwinella Nyakunda, Aja Kaddy Nyima Sanyang, a women representative, both echoed similar sentiments. The duo appealed to the donors to help them with the perimeter fencing of the village’s garden.

A similar project was inaugurated in Genier in the Lower River Region, courtesy of Mansakonko Area Council and Sen De Gel.

The Garden project, which worth over a D800, 000, includes the perimeter fencing of the women’s garden, construction of more than five reservoirs with effective pipe borne water system.

by Salifu M. Touray