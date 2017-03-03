Lands Ministry Committed to Creating Platform for Effective Land Resource Management Says PS Sanyang

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Lands and Regional Government has affirmed that his Ministry is committed to creating a platform for effective land resource management in the country. This, he went on, would ensure sustainable community development and poverty reduction in the country.

Buba Sanyang was speaking on Saturday while presiding over the maiden graduation ceremony of 32 students, who had undergone a one-year intensive training programme in Higher National Diploma (HND) in Development Studies at the Rural Development Institute (RDI) in Mansakonko, Lower River Region.

PS Sanyang said RDI was established by the Government of The Gambia to train development extension agents in improving the human resource base of the Department of Community Development and its development partners.

The institute, he added, conducts both pre-service and in-service training for the department’s staff and also conducts tailored-made courses for partners in development.

He went on to give an overview of the maiden Diploma programme offered by the institute, saying the institute, established some thirty years ago, has since then graduated and certified more than four hundred Community Development Assistants (CDAs) as well trained one hundred home craft assistants.

He added: “Since 1984 the Institute together with the Department of Community Development (DCD) has been trying hard to move a step further than certificate level. A consultant was assigned sometime in 2012/2013 to work on the programme content of the Diploma and that the study was successfully conducted and the results have been submitted to the Department for further processing and finalization. The Department made further consultations with the relevant institutions and the UTG with a view to developing a programme content that is qualitative, relevant and cost effective to our current and further development space,” he explained.

In view of the foregoing, PS Sanyang asserted that the Higher National Diploma in Development Studies Programme was launched in 2015 and today they are celebrating the graduation ceremony of the first batch of the Diploma Students. “It is a dream come true and we have all made it possible! Congratulations, as I join you in the process of celebrating this historic event without reservation. To the graduants let me reiterate the fact that development is a dynamic process and a result of the shift in our social, economic and political landscape, your role and responsibilities as development practitioners would have to be adapted to the changing situations of the people and the communities we are out to serve with a view to achieving our national development objectives”.

He described the maiden event as an important milestone for the RDI, Department of Community Development and the Ministry in general.

by Salifu M. Touray in LRR