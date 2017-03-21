Law Enforcement Officers Should be Engaged to Understand Children’s Issues Says ActionAid Director

The Executive Director of ActionAid International-The Gambia has underscored the crucial role law enforcement officers and policymakers play in the protection of children, saying law enforcement officers should be engaged more to understand and assess the impact of all policies or laws on children.

This, he added, would also enable them to mainstream children’s rights in the planning process of their different institutions.

Omar Badjie was speaking recently at two-day training for law enforcement agents at the ActionAid Office in Kanifing.

The programme, according to him, falls under the EU-funded Children’s Rights project being implemented by the Child Protection Alliance (CPA) and FAWEGAM under the supervision of ActionAid International-The Gambia.

“The training was meant to enlighten law enforcement agents to influence national policy and legal frameworks protecting children’s rights and to speak out publicly against harmful traditional practices particularly Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and Child marriage,” he added.

Badjie informed that The Gambia has ratified international legal instruments such as the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child among a host of others.

He made reference to some of the key challenges facing by children which include among others, ensuring relevant and quality education for every child throughout the country, rural or urban; ensuring that children do not go to bed hungry; that children have adequate food both in terms of quantity and quality; stopping child trafficking which is gaining momentum in the West Africa sub-region; stopping any form of violence against children.

“Children’s ideas and contributions to decision-making, be it at the family, community or national level are not considered important and useful enough to be included in plans, as a result their priorities and needs are consistently left out of the development process thus making them even more vulnerable and prone to abuse. I therefore call on all and urge parents, teachers and other primary duty bearers, to pay special attention to the needs and aspirations of children and encourage them to be forthcoming in expressing themselves to contribute in their own little way to the development processes at different levels,” he added.

Baba Drammeh of The Gambia Police Force and a participant at the forum, thanked ActionAid International for the move, stating that government, CSOs, CBOs and other institutions are expected to provide the much needed support to parents and teachers for them to adequately fulfill their duties and obligations regarding children’s issues.



by Alhagie Babou Jallow