Lawmakers Ratify US$16M Loan Financing Agreement

Lawmakers on Monday ratified a Grant Agreement worth KD500,000.00 equivalent to USD$16,000.000.00 for the financing of Basic and Secondary Schools Development Project, signed between the Government of The Gambia with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development. This is to finance the preparation of a feasibility study in supporting human resource capability and training programme to be executed by the Ministry of Secondary Education.

The loan agreement has a grace period of 25years and an interest rate of 1%.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Mr. Amadou Sanneh tabling the agreement before deputies revealed that the signing of the loan agreement took place on 22nd November 2016 in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on the sidelines of the Forth Africa-Arab Summit. He said the Former Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs signed on behalf of the Government of The Gambia while the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait and Chairman of Board of Directors signed on behalf of Kuwaiti Fund.

He pointed out that project aims to support the social and economic development of The Gambia through supporting the Government Education Sector Strategic Plan (2016-2030) by developing and expanding Upper Basic and Secondary Schools in the 6 educational regions of the country.

Sanneh said the project which includes constructing, equipping buildings and the provision of new facilities would allow access to the growing demand of student enrollment in Upper and Secondary Schools, adding that it would contribute to the improvement of the quality of teaching and learning outcomes at these two important levels of the education sector and would promote sustainable social and economic development.

The Finance minister stated that the project comprises the construction of new buildings, rehabilitating and maintaining educational facilities for about 39 existing Basic and Secondary Schools and supply and installation of educational furniture, Science laboratories, workshops, equipment and tools and developing the teaching curriculum, as well as institutional support for the Project Implementation Unit. It also includes consulting services for design, review and supervision of work.

Hon. Netty Baldeh, National Assembly Member for Tumana said the Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development has funded many road projects in The Gambia. As such, he described the loan agreement for the education sector as very significant for The Gambia.

The Member for Kombo South, Hon. Abdou Colley commended the government for putting education high in its agenda.

Hon. Alhagie Sillah and Hon. Abdoulie Saine, members for Banjul North and Central respectively expressed similar sentiments.

