LEGAL ERRORS IN MR. OMAR JABANG’S RECENT ARTICLE ON N.I.A.’S NAME CHANGE

Recently, Gambian- born Mr. Omar Jabang, an Ex Magistrate in The Gambia and one of my former LLB Undergraduate Law students, at The Faculty Of Law Of The University Of The Gambia – (U.T.G.), published a very interesting and thought – provoking article entitled:- “N.I.A. NAME CHANGE IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL”.

I was fortunate to read the aforesaid article, both in the internet and on the front page of the Friday 3rd – Sunday 5th February, 2017 publication of The Voice Newspaper. Vox Populi Vox Dei(Latin i.e. The Voice Of The People, Is The Voice Of God). Mr. Jabang’s article was bedeviled by a plethora of monumental Legal/Constitutional errors, and I now intend to be “The devil’s advocate”, which according to The Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, by A. S. Hornby is:- “…somebody who points out the faults of somebody or something, so that there can be a full discussion”. I will now proceed to make a critical legal analysis of the aforesaid article, Pro Bono Publico (Latin ie for the good of the public), and I will do so mutatis mutandis(Latin ie with the necessary changes or amendments).

In a recent Press Release read on The State T.V. (i.e. G.R.T.S.), the new progressive Coalition Gambia Government, under the dynamic and visionary leadership of His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow, The First Gambian President Of The Gambia’s Third Republic, inter alia said, and I quote in extensor:- “ The National Intelligence Agency (N.I.A.), now Officially renamed State Intelligence Service (S.I.S.), is henceforth not mandated any more to arrest, detain or conduct any unconstitutional acts. They are now assigned to deal with State Intelligence Matters and not to be involved in any ungodly acts, as they were operating in the previous Government of Yahya Jammeh”. Let me warmly congratulate Mr. Musa Dibba, a career Intelligence Officer, who once worked with the defunct Special Branch of The Gambia Police Force – G.P.F, (now to be Officially reformed as The Gambia Police Services – G.P.S. by Honourable Mr. Mai Ahmed Fatty, The Minister Of Interior), for his recent and well deserved appointment as The Director General Of The S.I.S. MrDibba is a University Graduate and he holds a Master’s Degree.

As an Author, a Canadian – Trained Theologian and a Senior Human Rights Lawyer And Consultant, this Official Press Release is indeed “…..glad tidings of great joy……”- The Holy Bible, and I am conceptually and evidentially certain, that all progressive and well intentioned Gambians, non-Gambians and friends of The Gambia, would definitely welcome and warmly appreciate, this highly fascinating Official Declaration of the new Gambian Coalition Government, which is indeed “….a bolt from the blue….” ( i.e. a totally unexpected occurrence or event), to use the appropriate idiomatic expression in The Queen’s English. Another recent Press Release emanating from the esteemed Office Of The President, by Mrs Amie Bojang-Sissoho, Director Of Press And Public Relations, at The Office Of The President, inter alia reads:-“…It is further indicated that the functions of The N.I.A. will be limited to intelligence gathering, analysis and advice to the relevant arms of Government responsible for internal and external security…”. This latter Press Release also contains the monumental Legal / Constitutional error:- “The N.I.A is a creature of the 1997 Constitution”. Laymen/ Laypersons may understandably make such a Legal / Constitutional error ( despite the famous Legal adage:- “ ignorance of the law, is not an excuse”), but for Mr. Omar Jabang, who is now a qualified Lawyer, this is an unpardonable Legal Offence.

Firstly, Mr. Omar Jabang, my former LLB student, now my Learned Junior at The Gambia Bar Association (G.B.A.), is erroneously asserting that “….the N.I.A. Is a creature of the Constitution…..”, and he based his aforesaid hilarious assertion on Section 191 (1) of The Gambia’s 1997 Constitution which explicitly reads:-“There shall be a National Intelligence Agency, which shall be under the command of The President”.The very fact that the aforesaid Section 191 (1) of the aforesaid Constitution recognizes the Legal existence of the N.I.A., within The Gambia’s territory, this does not necessarily mean, that The N.I.A. was created by the aforesaid Constitution. In fact The N.I.A. was Officially created by Decree 45 of The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (A.F.P.R.C.) in 1995, which can be found in Cap 17:03, Vol 4 Of The Revised Laws Of The Gambia (2009). The aforesaid Constitutional provision, (Section 191 (1), merely reaffirms the Legal existence of The N.I.A. in The Gambia. How on earth can The N.I.A. be “…..a creature of The Constitution of 1997…”, when in actual fact The N.I.A. was created by another Legal Instrument (i.e. the aforesaid N.I.A. Decree, and it is a creature of it), 2 years before the aforesaid Constitution was Officially Promulgated?.Quiprioreest tempore portioest jure (Latin i.e. he who is first in time, has priority in Law). To say that” The N.I.A. is a creature of The 1997 Constitution”, is an unpardonable monumental Legal/Constitutional error. This indisputable Legal assertion of mine, is confirmed beyond all reasonable doubt, by Section 191, Sub-Section 2 of the aforesaid Constitution which reads:- “Subject to any Act of The National Assembly and the provisions of this Constitution, the National Intelligence Agency shall be governed by the National Intelligence Agency Decree, 1995”.

Section 7 (c) of the aforesaid Constitution reads:-“In addition to this Constitution, the Laws Of The Gambia consist of :- the existing Laws including all Decrees passed by The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council”. Going down Legal memory lane, it is still fresh in living memory, that from 22nd July 1994 (when ex President Yahya Jammeh first came to power through a bloodless coup, as a Lieutenant) to 8th August 1997, when the aforesaid Constitution was Officially promulgated (i.e. the Official Inauguration of The Gambia’s Second Republic), The Gambia was governed by The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (A.F.P.R.C.), whose Chairman was Ex-President Retired Colonel Yahya Jammeh. Mr Edward Singhateh, who was also one of my top Undergraduate LLB Students, at The Faculty Of Law Of The University Of The Gambia – U.T.G., he in fact took the first position in the pioneer L.L.B Law class (i.e. from 2007 to 2011), and he is now The able Vice President Of E.C.O.W.A.S., was also a Vice Chairman Of The A.F.P.R.C. This military Council passed many A.F.P.R.C. Decrees, and not all of them have been saved by the aforesaid Constitution. Only Decrees which are consistent with the aforesaid Constitution are saved by it. Decrees that conflict with it, are not saved, and are therefore dumped in the dustbin of legal history. Section 4 of the aforesaid Constitution reads: – “This Constitution is the Supreme Law Of The Gambia and any other law found to be inconsistent with any provision of this Constitution shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void”.

Secondly, Mr Omar Jabang said:- “if you wish to change the name, send a Bill to the National Assembly for an amendment to the Section which created it, by coming up with a new name in accordance with Section 226 of The Constitution”. This is yet another monumental linguistic and a Legal/Constitutional error. (1), His laconic phrase:- “……an amendment to the Section”, is linguistically wrong. Instead, it should be:- “…… an amendment of the Section”. (2) Merely sending a Bill to the National Assembly for a certain Section/Clause of The Constitution to be amended, would not by itself get that Section/Clause to be automatically amended. The Honourable Attorney General & Minister Of Justice, Honourable Alhaji Mr. Abubacarr M. Tambadou, My Learned Friend, must go to The National Assembly and move a motion, for its amendment. In moving the motion, he must also provide The Honourable Speaker, The Honourable Deputy Speaker and Honourable M.P.’s, with plausible legal reasons (or “objects and reasons”), to use the appropriate Legal Drafting Terminology, in other to convince them that a certain Constitutional Section or Clause, should be amended. (3) Concerning Mr. Jabang’s laconic phrase:, – “…send a Bill to the National Assembly for an amendment to the Section which created it…”,this is another monumental Legal/Constitutional error, because as I have explained earlier on, The N.I.A. was created by the aforesaid Decree, and therefore no Section/Clause of the aforesaid Constitution created The N.I.A. (4) After the aforesaid A.F.P.R.C. Decree No 45 of 1995 which had Officially created The N.I.A., has been amended, then Section 191 (1) and Section 191 (2) of the aforesaid Constitution, which subsequently reaffirmed the Legal existence of The N.I.A. within The Gambia’s territory, should also be amended mutatis mutandis, (Latin i.e. with the necessary changes or amendments). (5) The relevant aforesaid Constitutional amendments will be as follows: – Anywhere in Section 191 (1) or Section 191 (2) of the aforesaid Constitution, where “National Intelligence Agency – N.I.A.” appears, this should be repealed and replaced by the new acronym, “State Intelligence Service-S.I.S”. (6) The modus operadi (Latin i.e. mode of operation), for implementing the aforesaid Constitutional amendments, will be by way of a Bill (an embryonic form of an Act), which will metamorphose to an Act/Statute, when it is assented to by His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow, the first President of the Third Republic of The Gambia. Section 226 (1) of the aforesaid Constitution reads: – “Subject to the provisions of this Section, an Act of The National Assembly may alter the Constitution”.

(7) Section 230 (1) of the aforesaid Constitution (ie The Interpretation Section) reads: – “An Act of The National Assemble includes an Act Of Parliament established under any previous Constitution Of The Gambia, and a Decree of any former Government”. The laconic phrase “….any previous Constitution of The Gambia…” is legally wrong. Instead it should be “…any previous or the present Constitution Of The Gambia”.

Thirdly, Mr. Jabang said in his aforesaid article:-“…The name change of The N.I.A. to whatever name his unconstitutional. The N.I.A. was not created by any President but by the Constitution. If you want to change it, follow the Constitutional dictate……. This is why the need for naming Members of your Cabinet. Your Attorney General would have put you through …..”

Yes it is much easier to amend a General Clause (G.C.) than to amend An Entrenched Clause (E.C.), because amending the latter by The National Assembly, requires The Honourable Speaker Of The National Assembly, Honourable Alhaji Abdoulie Bojang, Officially referring the matter to The Independent Electoral Commission (I.E.C), under the able Chairmanship of Alhaji Mr. MommarNjie, to conduct a Referendum for The Gambia’s electorate on the matter.

Fourthly, It is also legally wrong, for Mr. Jabang to say: – “…Section 191 is not an entrenched clause, so a simple Parliamentary deliberation will do…”To say so is highly simplistic. A mere Parliamentary deliberation/debate, cannot automatically amend any Constitutional or Statutory Section/Clause. After a Parliamentary Deliberation/Debate, the majority of Honourable M.P.’s present, must be convinced beyond all reasonable doubt, that endorsing a proposed amendment, is the legally correct thing to do, and they will accordingly vote massively, in favour of a proposed amendment, and The Honourable Speaker will inter alia say: – “The I’s will have it”, to use the appropriate Parliamentary terminology.

Fifthly, the mammoth legal difference between a G.C. and an E.C. is, as far as amending a Constitutional Clause is concerned, is that before a G.C. is amended, Section 226 (2) (A) & (B) of the said Constitution, must be fully complied with, and it read :-

“Subject to Sub-Section 4, a Bill for an Act of the National Assembly altering any of the provisions referred to in subsection (7) shall not be passed by the National Assembly or presented to the President for asset unless:-

The Bill is published and introduced in the manner required by paragraph (a) of subsection (2), The Bill is supported on the second and third readings by the votes of not less than three quarters of all the members of the National Assembly”

The good Legal/Constitutional news is that, both Section 191 (1) and Section 191 (2) of the aforesaid Constitution are General Clauses. Therefore, to amend them will be much easier than amending Entrenched Clauses, as I have already explained earlier on, because the herculean Constitutional task, that is associated with amending the latter, will therefore not be experienced.

Sixthly and finally, Mr. Omar Jabang, a former, youngest Magistrate in The Gambia, went on to hilariously say:- “…Let’s start doing things according to Law….…it would not be business as usual. Gone are the days when violations of the Constitution would be tolerated without consequences”. The laconic phrase “…violations of the Constitution…”,is both Legally and Constitutionally wrong. It should instead be: – “….alleged violations of the Constitution…”

(1) It is a cardinal principle of English Common Law that:- “…every person who has been charged with a Criminal Offence, is presumed to be innocent, until proven guilty or until he/she has confessed to a Crime”.(2) Mr. Jabang’s aforesaid highly fallacious statement, is also Constitutionally wrong, because it clearly contradicts or it is diametrically opposed to Section 24 (3) (a) of the aforesaid Constitution, which reads:- “Every person who is charged with a criminal offence:- (a) shall be presumed innocent until he or she is proved, or has pleaded guilty”. (See the locus classicus i.e. best known U.K Law Of Evidence Case: – WOOLMINGTON Vs D.P.P. (1935), ably presided over by the British-born Judge, Honourable Mr. Justice Sankey.

Mr Omar Jabang, would do well to recapitulate, the famous Equity maxim which we gave to him, during his Equity And Trust Lectures, at The Faculty of Law of The University Of The Gambia (U.T.G.), a few years ago (ie “Equity regards as done, that which ought to have been done”).

