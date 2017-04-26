Legal Profession Not for People With Criminal Records -Lawyer Gomez

The criminal trials involving a final year law student of the University of The Gambia has sparked series of statements from legal practitioners who unwelcomed the act, thereby addressing the student Baba Sey in an open court.

The latest to address Mr. Sey in court was lawyer Edu Gomez, who stressed that the act is unwelcomed and further told Mr. Sey that his aspired profession has no room for those with criminal records.

“The legal profession is characterised by dignity, probity and integrity. That is why it is the only profession where its members are referred to as learned persons. Lawyers are seen as a catalyst of advancement and justice,” he stated.

“Most heads of state have a privilege of being lawyers. You have joined the group of people who command and enjoy respect and you should not digest yourself from that command and dignity by getting involved in criminal cases. I will tell you that the legal profession has no room for people with criminal record,” he emphasised.

Lawyer Gomez’s statement followed that of others, including the presiding Magistrate Abeke who told the court that lawyers jealously safeguard their profession and such is unwelcomed from those pursuing to join them.

Mr. Sey is currently battling with two criminal cases charges of which ranges from house breaking, stealing, willful damage of property and threatening violence, although he denied all the allegations pressed against him. Legal practitioners say a mere fact of getting involved in criminal cases is uncalled for in their ‘highly respected profession’. His defense counsel Sheriff Kumba Jobe apologised to the court on his behalf.

By Meita Touray