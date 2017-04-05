Let Peace Rain in the NA Elections

Editorial

This country is substantially known to be a beacon of peace – something to reckon with. Therefore, we urge that peace be rained across the length and breadth of the country during the National Assembly Elections, slated for tomorrow.

The Gambia has a reputation of being one of the most peaceful nations in the sub-region, with a clean record of violence-free nation during elections. It’s of general interest that; this trend continues as electorates line-up tomorrow at polls to elect their representatives in the National Assembly.

The National Assembly is one of the most relevant organs in governance; it’s an institution where the voices of the people are expressed through those elected representatives. As their decisions reflect on the lives of millions, it’s also our duty as citizens of this great country to fully participate in this very election to ensure that we are genuinely represented in the lawmaking complex.

This process of representation begins from campaign to elections and finally the work of lawmaking. However, it’s our responsibility to peacefully partake in this political extravaganza, but do so in the most peaceful manner. Let there be no vitriol; let there be no hatred and let there be no exchange of barbs, but let’s vote base on choice and confidence one may have in a candidate.

Since it’s not our duty to tell the electorates who to vote, but it’s our responsibility to enlighten that there’s a common saying; that politicians campaign in poetry and govern in prose. Therefore, a word to the wise is enough.

We wish to call on everyone to be vigilant during the whole bunch of electoral process; as the police put it; ‘report suspicious criminal activities. Their efforts are acknowledged as they set to deploy 3000 personnel from the police force to secure 1402 polling stations across the country.

Elections come and go; representatives come and go, therefore, we, the electorates should make sure that we remain law abiding citizens and peacefully elect candidates, who we deem fit to render this sacred national service.

We finally therefore, urge that everyone be a stiff defender of peace within and outside elections. May we have peaceful election.