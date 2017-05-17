Let the Bar Accept Judicial Offer

National call to duty and other selfless services, sacrifice, obligations and commitment towards building our country; is imperative for our brothers and sisters in the Bar Association to kindly accept the spirited offer made by Chief Justice –Hassan B. Jallow.

For The Gambia and the Judiciary in particular, to achieve the lofty dreams of what many called ‘’Gambianisation of the Judiciary’’ otherwise dream of, having more Gambians in the Judiciary, our people should accept such judicial appointments as a result of the foregoing. This would deliver us from unnecessary name-callings such as mercenary judges or lawyers for whatever motives attached to such unacceptable name-callings in our Gambia.

This clarion call made by the Chief Justice did not come by chance, as the Bar Association has some of the most qualified and professionally trained legal practitioners most of whom have donkey years of experience; fit for any key judicial assignment, compared to any foreign judge or legal officer imported and continued to be brought for administration of our judiciary.

Since independence, the country’s judicial system has been overwhelmed with foreign legal minds than that of Gambian brains. This was largely due to many compounding factors, but no longer applicable as we can now confidently boast of having several trained lawyers than before. Therefore, it should be clear that the country is ready to welcome a new breed of legal practitioners and any foreign appointment would have to be based on national interest.

It’s a matter of taking little sacrifice and placing national interest above individual interest in accordance with provisions under section 220 of the Constitution on duties and obligations of citizens, in moving the country where it ought to be. It’s high time for members of the Bar to reconsider joining the bench under the new democratic dispensation of the country, which would not only add value to their credentials as legal practitioners with high sense of commitment for the development of the country and humanity at large, but would also settle down well in their honour for posterity.