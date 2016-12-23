Let’s Allow Justice to Take Its Course – Lawmaker

“Let allow justice to take its cause,” the nominated National Assembly member, Hon. Seedy SK Njie said APRC petition of the 2016 presidential election results, which has been filed at the Supreme Court. He said the action of President Jammeh and the APRC party in filing the petition to challenge the outcome of December 1st election results is lawful, legal and constitutionally sanctioned.

Hon. Njie made these remarks while speaking to newsmen in an interview. He said it is now up to all and sundry to respect the Rule of Law and wait for the outcome of the electoral result as the case is before the Supreme Court of The Gambia.

As par the rule of law and 1997 Constitution of The Gambia, the APRC filed in a petition in accordance with Section 49 of the Constitution to the Supreme Court.

Section 49 of the Constitution stated that “any registered political party which had participated in the Presidential election or an independent candidate who has participated in such an election may apply to Supreme Court to determine the validity of the result of a President by filing a petition within 10 days of the declaration of the result of the election.”

Hon. Njie said the petition was filed in within a week after the announcement of the results and that is the Supreme Court that will now determine the validity of the results.

“This is as a result of what happened. We have seen on the 2nd December when the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced the Presidential election results, announcing a gap difference of 51, 000 votes between President Jammeh and the Coalition. And in that result, the President [Jammeh] conceded defeat and went further to congratulate the Coalition, which many people hailed the effort of His Excellency the President and his gracious sample of being a democrat and a leader who is there for the interest of his people.”

Hon. Njie added that on the 5th of December, the IEC called various parties (which he [Hon. Njie represented APRC] and announced there were errors in the election result, which affected the Basse Administrative Area.

As representative of the APRC, Hon. Njie told reporters that he did not even sign the final results because he realised there were some issues.

According to the lawmaker, there is no law anywhere in the world that states one cannot concede defeat and cannot change his or her mind when the person realised some irregularities.

“Currently as we speak Hillary Clinton conceded defeat in the US Presidential Election but the democrats are going to Court and in fact some states are recounting the votes.”

He said thousands of Gambians with voters’ cards were denied voting even though they were at the polling centres. “There are ample evidence of that and there are also evidences that IEC official denying the APRC polling agent access even 300 meters closer to the polling station. And in some instances they denied them till midday.”

Hon. Njie used the interview to express his utmost disappointment with the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), the United Nation Secretary General Special Envoy for West African, Dr. Ibn Chambas; and most especially the Senegalese President Macky Sall because “this is against the Ecowas Charter and all its Protocols on democracy, good governance, Rule of Law and non-interference in the internal affairs of Member States.”

According to him, the global and sub-regional bodies must and should respect the Constitution of the country and allow the law to take its cause.

He accused President Macky Sall of going around the world seeking for support for people to invade The Gambia, saying he (President Macky Sall) wants to colonise The Gambia and he wants military action against The Gambia. “President Macky Sall is going around everywhere and he wants to launch a war on the people of the Republic of The Gambia for his selfish interest because he wants to colonise The Gambia, which Gambians and President Jammeh never wanted,” he further accused the Senegalese leader.

He finally called on all Gambians to do away with inciting violence and the use of social media to rain insults on people because they differ in political affiliation or because they are APRC supporters. “Let Gambians wake up to reality and do away with false rumours and misleading information. Let parents and religious leaders preach peace as we await the outcome of the matter before the court.”

by Alieu Ceesay