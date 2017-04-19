Let’s Push the Nation to One Direction

Editorial

In politics, insurgency only brings memory and not victory. We therefore, as people, should forget all our partisan differences and work towards a common goal as enshrined in our National Anthem.

President Barrow in his first ever Cabinet meeting gave a very powerful sermon, urging his team to work in line with the Coalition’s manifesto. The president was categorical when he acknowledged that the task ahead was monumental and the expectations of Gambians were so high.

He evoked a spirit of selflessness, sacrifice and patriotism, calling on us to work together to affirm that commonality which binds us all. The president’s message, though resonant, yet timely as it came at a point when the national debate surrounding the postelection violence and other verbal exchanges among politicians were highly pronounced

We don’t need violence at this moment. Now is the time for nation building and not revolution. Partisan politics will only result to a blame game situation and can distract people from focusing on issues of national importance.

We understand that the president while fixated with other matters such as fixing the fragile economy, reshaping the energy sector and unifying the nation among other things, others were busy venting their anger over trivial issues. This will never help; for we have to work in unison to push the nation to one direction.

We therefore, encourage every Gambian to refrain from working, talking and thinking online. And to politicians, it’s your job to ensure that you let your supporters understand that elections have past and gone and that the only thing that matters is building a vibrant nation.