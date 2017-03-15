Libya Returnees

Narrations made by certain returnees from the Islamic Republic of Libya is just shocking, disappointing and terrible to note how fellow Africans could treat their brothers and sisters in the name of difference in colour and circumstances of life.

Libya has been on the agenda for United Africa, through its former leader Gadafi, whose demise left the country ungovernable since 2011 to date, as rebel factions of various types kept emerging from nowhere under the disguise of fighting for liberation of the failed state.

One could not imagine subjecting your fellow African brothers and sisters to such an inhuman degrading treatment, just because they found themselves in your country, with the objectives of getting to Europe in search of greener pasture.

Being illegal migrants in foreign land should not occasioned grounds for illegal treatment as torture, extra-judicial killings, abuse and violation of their rights against the concept of equality before the law as contained in the International Bill of Rights among other global and domestic legal instruments for the promotion and protection of human rights

However, accounts of the said Libyan returnees, further justified challenges facing the new administration and development partners through creation of more employment related opportunities that has the potentials of retaining them and contribute effectively towards achieving sustainable development of the country.

This would not only reduce temptations for people embarking on the backway journey to Europe, despite all the obvious dangers associated with it, but will safe lives of what many called ‘’Our future leaders’’, who must be well trained, professionally and skills prepared to carry on their respective assignments without trouble

Over the years, many succeeded in getting to the West, through the use of backway and has since contributed meaningfully towards the welfare and interest of their families, communities and the nation at large, in the same vein many lives has also perished in the course of such battle for getting to the West at all cost

Nonetheless, while condemning actions of Libyan security forces, armed militants and other unscrupulous elements for committing such violence behaviours on their fellow Africans without remorse in the name failed state, we equally urged our brothers and sisters to have patience, faith and work hard as they have every assurance of making it here in the country, under the new democratic dispensation.