Livestock Development Plan, Policy in the Pipeline

The director general of The Gambia Livestock Department has said that the Ministry of Agriculture is currently developing livestock development plan with a view to improving and promoting livestock services in the country.

Dr. Duta Fofana, who was speaking at a recent interface between staff of the Ministry of Agriculture and livestock dealers in the West Coast Region, said the ministry is also developing the livestock development strategy.

“When the minister came into office the first assignment given to us was to develop a plan for livestock sector. We are now developing livestock development plan, policy and strategy,” he said.

The livestock strategy, he went on, will spell out management and sustenance plans of various livestock production and services.

This, he added, includes mapping for the establishment of grazing grounds and watering points.

He also expressed concern over the increasing cattle theft which is not only affecting livestock owners, but communities in general.

According to him, they are also looking at the security issues to address cattle theft, and thus called on the shepherd association, and members of the livestock association and stakeholders to be vigilant, and report any theft case to the police.

“Democracy does not empower anyone to steal,” he said.

He added that livestock cooperative is a priority, but pointed out that cooperatives are survived and sustained by sales and marketing.



by Madi S. Njie