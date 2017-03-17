Livestock Directorate Unveils Plans to Prevent Outbreak of Cattle, sheep & Poultry Diseases

Dr Duto Sainey Fofana, Director General of the Department of Livestock Services has unveiled plans to prevent the outbreak of new cattle, sheep and chicken disease in the country.

He said the cattle disease known as- Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (BPP), Sheep and Goat Disease known as Pest de Petit Ruminant (PPR) and Poultry disease known as Newcastle Disease (NCD) are livestock epidemics that needs to be tackle.

DrFofana was speaking to Daily Observer during an interview at his office in Abuko. He said his department is working towards addressing the outbreak, with hopes to eradicate the diseases outbreak within the next 5 to 10 years time.

“BPP is highly contagious and generally accompanied by pleurisy. It is present in Africa, with minor outbreaks occurring in the Middle East. The USA has been free of the disease since 1892, the UK since 1898, and Australia since 1973. The last outbreak in Europe was seen in Portugal in 1999. Little is known about the disease in Asia, but China claims that its last outbreak was in 1995 according to reports,” he said.

By Madi S. Njie