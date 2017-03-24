Lower Badibu Independent Candidate Withdraws

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has said that it has received and accepted the withdrawal of the Independent candidate for Lower Baddibu, Mr. Kemo Gassama.



A media release from the Election House reads: In accordance with section 51 subsection (1) of the Elections Act, Mr. Kemo Gassama nominated Independent Candidate for Lower Badibu Constituency has tendered his withdrawal from contesting the National Assembly Elections slated for April 6th 2017.

In pursuance to section 51 sub section (2) of the same act, the Returning Officer Mr. Essa Baldeh has filed the Acceptance of Withdrawal Form and handed it over to Mr. Kemo Gassama.

Despite this withdrawal, election will still be contested in the said constituency between the GDC, UDP and NRP candidates.