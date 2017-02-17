MA Peihua to Visit Gambia as President Xi’s Special Envoy

The Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), His Excellency Mr. MA Peihua, as Special Envoy of H.E. Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, is to visit The Gambia and attend the 52nd independence anniversary celebrations and inauguration of the Gambian leader His Excellency Adama Barrow on February 18th, 2017 on the invitation of the country’s leader.

This was declared by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Geng Shuang.

A media release from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China reads: On February 16th, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China declares that at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, H.E. Mr. MA Peihua Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) as Special Envoy of H.E. Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China is to visit The Gambia and attend the 52nd Independence Anniversary Celebrations and Inauguration of H.E. Mr. Adama Barrow President of the Republic of The Gambia on February 18th, 2017.

The spokesman points out that since China and The Gambia resumed diplomatic relations in March 2016, the bilateral cooperation in various fields has been advancing extensively. The resumption of diplomatic ties between China and The Gambia conforms with the historic trend and is in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples. China appreciates that the new government of The Gambia under the leadership of H.E. Mr. Adama Barrow adheres to ‘One China’ policy. China would take the opportunity of implementing the outcomes of the Johannesburg Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and make joint efforts with The Gambia to further deepen the comprehensive friendly cooperation so as to deliver benefits to the two peoples.

Embassy of the People’s Republic of China

by Mariatou Ngum