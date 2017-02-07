MAGISTRATE DARBOE: I’M UTTERLY SUBMERGED BY COUNSEL’S ACTIONS

Magistrate Fatoumatta Darboe of the Bundung Magistrates’ Court, last Tuesday told lawyer Omar Njie and police prosecutor, Chief-Inspector B Njie that she was utterly submerged by their actions of argument over the adjournment of a false pretence case.

Senior counsel Njie, who was representing Saidou Jallow in the alleged criminal case asked the court to grant him adjournment to enable him go over the case file but the police prosecutor objected, saying Counsel Njie should have prepared himself before coming to court as he was aware of the coming of the case.

The prosecutor’s objection led to a bitter argument in which Magistrate Darboe tried to calm the situation but the counsel and prosecutor continued insisting on each other. “Counsel and prosecutor are having alterations right before me without any regard even though the court tried to speak to them,” she said.

She said she was utterly disappointed by the behaviour of a senior counsel and a senior prosecutor, saying, “the attitude shown by senior counsel and senior prosecutor is an outright disrespect to the integrity of this court and a mockery of the standard expected of both of you as officers of the temple of justice.”

Magistrate Darboe pointed out that it is the duty of every counsel to prepare before coming to court to avoid delaying proceedings, particularly in criminal matters. She said the court would adjourn the matter and order for the prosecution to provide every document pertinent to the case to the counsel.

Shortly before the magistrate finished her ruling, counsel and the prosecutor started the argument again and this time, the magistrate went loosed on them, wandering if it was her age and size that made the two to disrespect her court. “I must state that I am not the court but merely a figure speaking on its behalf. Both prosecutor and counsel should show regard to this court,” she said.

The case is adjourned to 7th February for cross-examination of the first prosecution witness by counsel Njie.

In the case, Saidou Jallow is accused of allegedly receiving D70, 000 from Yahya Touray on the pretext that he was going to sell a plot of land to him measuring 20m by 40m.

by Modou Kanteh