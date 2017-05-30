Malick Mboob is New UTG’s Journalism Students’ Union President

A third-year student at the School of Journalism & Digital Media, Malick Mboob has been unanimous elected as new president of the Journalism Students’ Association (JSA), University of The Gambia.

The second elective congress, which took place at the auditorium of the Law Faculty on 24th May, brought together journalism students who voted in a seven-member executive committee for a year mandate.

The new executive has an enormous task to revive the association and make it a vibrant and functioning one that will champion the course of its membership and to work harmoniously with the UTG students’ union and other sub associations within the university.

Mr. Mboob has been widely hailed by the students to effectively lead the association, which they attributed to his experience, inter-personal relationship with students and the public.

In his acceptance speech, Mboob expressed appreciation to students on behalf of the executive for electing them into office.

He was, however, quick to point out that among their priorities would be to revive the association and make it a functioning one within and outside the school.

“Since the formation of the association on 18th February, 2016, not much has been achieved by the past executive, and we deemed it fitting to make it vibrant within a very short period so that other schools within the university will acknowledge our presence and work with us for a mutual beneficial relationship,” he said.

He expressed optimism that he would work closely with The Gambia Press Union for the purpose of affiliation and harmonious relationship.

On his outreach activity plans, he revealed that the new executive committee would establish links with counterpart associations within universities in the sub-region to learn best practices and encourage educational visits.

“This will greatly enhance our scope in this discipline as the journalism course is harmonized in universities within the Ecowas sub-region,” he noted.

Malick Mboob, is a former reporter of the Daily Observer, who rose through the ranks to news editor and state house correspondent.

He is currently the unit head of the GTBank’s multilateral and international desk.

Other executive members include, Musa Baldeh, vice president, Rohey Jatta, secretary and assisted by Ciecie Sawaneh, Kaddijatou Bokun, treasurer, Isatou Keita, Auditor and Fatou Jeng, information & public relations officer.