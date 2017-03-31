Mama Kandeh Donates Materials Worth over D500, 000

Mama Kandeh, the party leader of The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has recently donated materials worth over D500, 000 and a cash of D150, 000, meant to sponsor over 25 boreholes in Lower River Region and North Bank Region respectively.



Confirming this news with Modou I. Cham, the GDC’s candidate for Jeshwang Constituency disclosed that Mama Kandeh made these donations and pledges during his ongoing nationwide tour, purposely meant for ‘thanks giving’ and support for all GDC candidates for the April 6th Parliamentary Elections.

Cham further revealed that the D150, 000 was shared between Armitage Senior Secondary School, in Janjangbureh, D50, 000 and D100, 000 to Bansang Hospital respectively.

He added that Fass Chakho and Drammeh Jokadou villages in the Jokadou Constituency had each received 100 bags of cement. This, he said, was to help in the rehabilitation of the said village mosque. “Women from the said two villages were also donated 5-brand new milling machines by the GDC leader,” Cham added.

In his words: “Mama Kandeh has also pledged to sponsor the construction of 25 boreholes for various villages in Jokadou Constituency, in the North Bank Region (NBR). He equally made the same promise to sponsor the construction of 3 boreholes for Bansang Town, in the Central River Region. This gesture of my party leader was to show his appreciation of the huge support given to him by the people of these areas and all other supporters of his party since its establishment.”

by Saffiatou Colley