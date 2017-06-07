Mama Kandeh Says The Gambia’s Young Democracy Is at Crossroads

Mama Kandeh, leader of The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has stated that The Gambia and its young democracy is at crossroad.

Speaking at a GDC organised press conference held on Monday at a hotel along the Senegambia Highway, Mr. Kandeh remarked that it’s incumbent upon him and his party (GDC) to address issues affecting the people of The Gambia; describing GDC as a political party that is established for the interest of development.

“When it comes to developing The Gambia, the doors of GDC are open to all political parties in the country,” he said.

On the Kanilai Shooting

Revealing the position of the GDC on the Kanilai incident, Kandeh expressed condolence to the family of late Haruna Jatta, who died as a result of the protest. He condemned the use of lethal force on unarmed Gambians.

Kandeh urged authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting that occurred in Kanilai with the aim of preventing reoccurrence.

“I urge all Gambians and non Gambians alike residing in the country to be law abiding and address issues in a civil manner. I remind the government that rights and lives of Gambian citizens will not be compromised,” he challenged.

Water Crisis

Mama disclosed that The Gambia is currently encountering an unbearable shortage of water without prior notice, saying this has subjected many Gambians to the use of 20-liter gallons at 3am to fetch water.

“This water crisis is both a security and a public health challenge for our people. Water is an essential substance in this country and there is no justification for such a hardship,” he said.

Standing by the people of Kombo South, Kandeh condemned the environmental disaster caused by some Chinese companies on the destruction of fish stock and marine life. “We call on the government to use experts from the Department of Environment and National Environmental Agency to establish the implications in this for the interest of the nation,” he stated.

by Modou Lamin Jammeh