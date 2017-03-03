Man Mistaken for Animal by Hunter Shot Dead

Tragedy struck the community of Busura Village in the Kombo Central District of West Coast Region (WCR), when one Samsideen Jatta, a hunter mistakenly shot one Mamudou Sey, a 37 year-old man to death, the Daily Observer can authoritatively report.

The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday 28th of February 2017 around the hours of 1-2am in the morning. The suspect is currently in the custody of the police in Brikama, helping them in their investigations.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of The Gambia Police Force Foday Conta said the deceased (Mamudou Sey) is a baker by trade and was residing in Busura Village since last year during the raining season. The deceased, he added, came from Madina Gunas in Senegal.

He disclosed that the suspect Samsideen Jatta, a 70- year-old man is also a resident of Feyon Kabilo of Busura and a hunter by trade.

The Police PRO narrated that the suspect (Samsideen Jatta) on that day went for his usual hunting trip during which he found the victim brewing ‘atayaa’. “Well he did not recognized the deceased, he thought that it was a wild animal and decided to open fire on him. All the bullets when through his chest which resulted to his instant death,” the Police PRO disclosed.

PRO Conta noted that when the suspect went and saw what he shot, he then realized that it was a human being. “The suspect later packed all his materials and went straight to the Police Station and reported himself. The police later went to the scene and brought the dead who is currently in the mortuary in Banjul,” he added.

The suspect, he said, is currently in their custody.

by Momodou Jawo