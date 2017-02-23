Mandinaba Coalition Committee Calls for Unity

The executive members of Mandinaba Coalition Committee in Kombo East District, West Coast Region have called on the people in the area to put aside their political differences and rally behind the Coalition led-government.

Speaking at a recent victory celebration in the area, the coalition chairman, Karang Lang Jawneh appealed to the villagers especially the supporters of the opposition APRC party to join the ruling coalition led-Government for the betterment of the country and Mandinaba village in particular.

‘Gambians need to accept the will of Allah because for President Barrow victory was ordained by Allah the Almighty,’Jawneh stated.

He emphasized that what is expected of us now as Gambians is to give our full support to President Adama Barrow and his government so that they can fulfill their development aspirations envisaged for this great country.

Jawneh on behalf of the committee expressed special thanks and appreciation to ECOWAS Heads of State for the proactive role they played during the country’s political standoff, affirming that ‘anybody who is praying to see the downfall of President Barrow will fail’.

Lang Filly Sannoh, the Alkalo of Mandinaba, equally urged his villagers to rally behind President Adama Barrow, further reminding them that for the past 22-years Gambians were supporting the former government.

He assured the Coalition Government of his village’s continuous support at all times.

Nenneh Njie, an adviser to the Mandinaba Coalition Committee, expressed appreciation to the new coalition led-Government, further promising that they would fully rally behind him as President for the betterment of the country.

She urged the women of the area to unite as one family for the development of the Village and the country at large.

by Amie Susso