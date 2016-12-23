Marimoo Gaffer Delighted Sharing Spoils with GPA

The head coach of the newly promoted side Marimoo FC, 6Momodou Jallow has expressed delights after his side shared the spoils with the defending league champions Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) following a goalless draw in Week Six fixtures of the ongoing GFF Division One League.

The game was played at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda on Wednesday.

Marimoo FC played dominated most part of the game, creating lot of goal scoring chances but could not convert any of those chances. The Manjai Kunda-based Marimoo was at the time of going to Press occupying 6th position with 7 points after two wins and a single draw. The side lost two of its games to Armed Forces and Real De Banjul.

Meanwhile, the defending champions GPA was occupying 3rd position with 8 points in five games, haven won two games, two draws and loss one.

Momodou Jallow further said that a draw against GPA was not a very bad one because their objective was to get at least one point in the game.

“Drawing against Ports is very good for us because we are an upcoming team from the second division, there are young players from our nawattan teams so we are grateful and all my players followed instructions and they played up to expectations today.”

The head coach of GPA, Alagie Sarr, commended his players for the good performance, noting that Marimoo has a better chance to play in that ground than them, but nonetheless they have a good game especially in the second half.

“Most new teams will put all their strength in the first round and when they come to the second round they get fatigue so let them [Marimoo] be very careful because they might go back to the second division.” Sarr warned.

by Olimatou Coker