Market Scandal Rocks Brikama Vendors Demand Investigation into Canteen Allocation

Vendors at the Brikama market have called on concerned authorities to launch an investigation into the affairs of canteen allocation at the commercial town’s newly constructed market facility.

They said prior to construction of the new market, a notice was given to them by the Brikama Area Council to temporally vacate the facility and they complied on the promised that when the construction is done, they would be the first vendors to be considered for the allocation of canteens.

Awa Khan, Musa Kambie and Binta Nyang disclosed that the Brikama Area Council setup a market committee responsible for interviewing people that are interested for a canteen but instead the committee members were collecting money from people, purportedly taken in return for a canteen even before the interview and allocation period.

Funded by the Brikama Area Council, the market’s extension project was constructed at a tune of D8, 453,610 meant for the expansion of businesses in the market.

President of the Market Vendors Association, Bubacarr Sillah and the Secretary, Bolong Jabang said the facility is established to improve the living conditions of rural communities and to create job opportunities for young people. “It is not meant to deprive us from those opportunities,” Sillah said.

Some even said that the canteens allocation by some of the committee members completely contradicts the comments made by the Council’s Chief Executive Officer during a meeting with them as some vendors now has two canteens while others did not have any.

The Council’s Chief Executive Officer, Mam Sait Jallow refuted the claims, saying they are unfounded. He said Brikama Area Council is an institution of authority established by law with given responsibilities and mandate.

Mr Jallow said the market committee was assigned by the council to manage the allocation of canteens while he would serve as adviser. “It is within the legislature and by virtue of a provision in the Local Government’s Act that establishes the committee,” he said

CEO Jallow added that the occupants of the canteens where the new facility is constructed were given eviction letters and there was no written correspondent between the council and vendors that guaranteed that they would be allocated canteens when construction is done.

He however admitted that the vendors were verbally promised to be considered and that was before he assumes office.

by Amadou Jallow